EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Man shoots two children and adult at kindergarten in Ulyanovsk region

Incidents

In the Ulyanovsk region of Russia, an unidentified man came to a kindergarten, shot two children — a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl — a day care attendant, and then self.

The man came to the kindergarten during a quiet hour, wielding an Izh-27 gun during a quiet hour and opened fire.

Law enforcement officers are working on the scene, the motive for the crime is being established.

The incident happened in the kindergarten of the town of Veshkaima.

According to SHOT Telegram channel, forensic experts find it difficult to identify the shooter as his face suffered a severe gunshot injury.

According to most recent reports, the attacker was identified as 67-year-old Alexander Dronin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Americas
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow Lyuba Lulko Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Russia
One warhead of Sarmat missile enough to whip off all of Britain
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
World
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
Last materials
Man shoots two children and adult at kindergarten in Ulyanovsk region
How Russian pilots protect military columns
How Ukrainian Nazis hid behind civilians
Grenade launcher attack in the capital of Transnistria
Bucha massacre: The Guardian fails the fake
Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Guardian: The British complain about rising rent due to sanctions against Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy