Man shoots two children and adult at kindergarten in Ulyanovsk region

In the Ulyanovsk region of Russia, an unidentified man came to a kindergarten, shot two children — a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl — a day care attendant, and then self.

The man came to the kindergarten during a quiet hour, wielding an Izh-27 gun during a quiet hour and opened fire.

Law enforcement officers are working on the scene, the motive for the crime is being established.

The incident happened in the kindergarten of the town of Veshkaima.

According to SHOT Telegram channel, forensic experts find it difficult to identify the shooter as his face suffered a severe gunshot injury.

According to most recent reports, the attacker was identified as 67-year-old Alexander Dronin.