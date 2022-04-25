EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

How Ukrainian Nazis hid behind civilians

Incidents

Destroyed stronghold of AFU units and nationalist battalions, located right in a residential area of one of the settlements.

Retreating, AFU units and nationalist battalions abandoned not only weapons, but also left dozens of bodies of their dead servicemen.

The nationalists equipped firing points in the houses of civilians as well as a network of trenches and dugouts between outbuildings that connected the firing points in residential buildings. 

Cellars and residential buildings were adapted by the nationalists as shelters, warehouses of weapons and ammunition.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow Lyuba Lulko Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Hotspots and Incidents
Bryansk oil refinery in Russia was attacked by combat UAVs
Russia
One warhead of Sarmat missile enough to whip off all of Britain
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
World
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
Last materials
How Russian pilots protect military columns
How Ukrainian Nazis hid behind civilians
Grenade launcher attack in the capital of Transnistria
Bucha massacre: The Guardian fails the fake
Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Guardian: The British complain about rising rent due to sanctions against Russia
Bin Laden's plans after September 11 attacks revealed
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy