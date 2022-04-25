EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Bryansk oil refinery in Russia was attacked by combat UAVs

Incidents

The oil storage facility near the Russian city of Bryansk (located around 70 miles (112 kilometers) from the Ukrainian border) was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, Baza Telegram channel reports.

Bryansk oil refinery in Russia was attacked by combat UAVs

According to Baza, the UAVs fired two shells that hit the fuel tanks of the oil storage facility at about around 2 a. m…

Half an hour later, explosions were heard at another oil storage, which, presumably, was attacked by UAVs as well.

In the morning of April 25, the Governor of the Kursk region announced that air defence forces of the region destroyed two UAVs.

The oil depot belongs to Tatneft oil company. There is no confirmation as to where exactly another explosion occurred. According to unconfirmed reports, the combat drones may have attacked another oil storage facility or a fuel and lubricants warehouse located on the territory of a military unit.

Russia strikes oil facilities in northern Ukraine

On April 25, Russian high-precision long-range weapons struck the northern outskirts of the town of Kremenchug targeting a local oil refinery. The refinery was used to provide military equipment to a group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday, April 25.

In another precision strike, the Russian forces destroyed storage facilities that supplied fuel to military equipment of an army group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Konashenkov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media

The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!

Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Russia
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews in action
Russia
Footage of destruction of AFU ammunition and weapons depots
Andrey Mihayloff What will the world be like after Russia's operation in Ukraine? Andrey Mihayloff Usam Ozdemirov Western blitzkrieg failed. Is Russia ready for protracted economic war? Usam Ozdemirov Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm
Video
Joe Biden shakes hands with the air again
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
World
USA: demonstration in defense of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
Last materials
China launches YJ-21 missile as US Navy holds exercises
FSB prevents assassination of Russian journalists
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Military correspondents: Ukraine attacks Bryansk
Russia launches serial production of S-500 Prometheus missile system
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Blinken: Washington will help Kyiv end the conflict with Russia on favorable terms
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Guardian publishes results of examination of bodies from Bucha
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy