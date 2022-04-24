EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation

Incidents

The Russian Army takes a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold near Kremennaya.

Tanks advancing on the stronghold, assault infantry firing from captured Ukrainian Armed Forces trenches. Russian troops break through enemy defenses and take control of the city, advancing from Kharkiv region.

Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov Region

Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov Region that have been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists during the special military operation.

