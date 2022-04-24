Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation

The Russian Army takes a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold near Kremennaya.
Tanks advancing on the stronghold, assault infantry firing from captured Ukrainian Armed Forces trenches. Russian troops break through enemy defenses and take control of the city, advancing from Kharkiv region.
Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov Region that have been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists during the special military operation.