The strike was carried out by Tochka-U tactical missile system of the AFU on buildings intended to support the operation of a private poultry complex.
Ukrainian Armed Forces put the lives of local residents in danger.
A few days earlier, a Tochka-U tactical missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a warehouse and damaged nearby residential buildings in Tokmak.
The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain
