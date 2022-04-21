Russia will stop the special operation when NATO stops colonizing Ukraine

Russia’s special military operation will end once threats related to NATO's colonization of Ukraine are eliminated, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"The special military operation will end once its tasks are fulfilled. Among them are the protection of the peaceful population of Donbass, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia coming from the Ukrainian territory due to its colonization by NATO members," the diplomat said.

The special operation is running as planned, he added.