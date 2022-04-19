EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements

Incidents

More than 100 people came out of the basements of Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol. The military of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) helped the civilians evacuate.

"One hundred and twenty people. They were not from the plant — they were staying in the basements in the entrance area,” a source in the power structures of the DPR said, TASS reports.

In turn, the head of the administration of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Alexei Nikonorov, said that no one had used the humanitarian corridor near Azovstal.

On April 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense appealed to the Kiev authorities demanding all civilians be evacuated from the plant. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said that Russia guaranteed safe evacuation for civilians in any direction they choose.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Moscow banker kills his family and then self

The bodies were found by a relative of the victims, who could not get through to them by phone. The woman was worried and decided to visit her relatives

Moscow banker kills his family and then self
Moskva cruiser accident: New photos emerge showing the ship sinking
Hotspots and Incidents
Moskva cruiser accident: New photos emerge showing the ship sinking
Hotspots and Incidents
British mercenary confessed to mass executions. Video
World
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton Lyuba Lulko For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where puerile reactions create victims Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Europe
For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset
World
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia proceeds to 'concrete' special operation in Ukraine
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Moscow banker kills his family and then self

The bodies were found by a relative of the victims, who could not get through to them by phone. The woman was worried and decided to visit her relatives

Moscow banker kills his family and then self
Moskva cruiser accident: New photos emerge showing the ship sinking
Hotspots and Incidents
Moskva cruiser accident: New photos emerge showing the ship sinking
Hotspots and Incidents
British mercenary confessed to mass executions. Video
World
Kiev orders to kill Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in Mariupol
John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton Lyuba Lulko For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where puerile reactions create victims Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Europe
For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset
World
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia proceeds to 'concrete' special operation in Ukraine
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Last materials
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Russia seeks record-breaking compensation from Apple
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
At least six dead after series of explosion in schools of Kabul
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Cristiano Ronaldo to skip MU match vs. Liverpool due to his baby's death
The Hill: Biden warns Obama he would run for president again
Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy