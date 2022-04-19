More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements

More than 100 people came out of the basements of Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol. The military of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) helped the civilians evacuate.

"One hundred and twenty people. They were not from the plant — they were staying in the basements in the entrance area,” a source in the power structures of the DPR said, TASS reports.

In turn, the head of the administration of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Alexei Nikonorov, said that no one had used the humanitarian corridor near Azovstal.

On April 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense appealed to the Kiev authorities demanding all civilians be evacuated from the plant. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said that Russia guaranteed safe evacuation for civilians in any direction they choose.