Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian military transport aircraft with a large batch of Western military equipment on board, official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

According to him, the aircraft was shot down in airspace over Odessa.

Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the settlements of Lozova and Vesela, Konashenkov also said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 134 aircraft and 460 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed,” the official said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft 15 kilometers south of the city of Izyum. In addition, Russian missile troops and artillery have destroyed 811 objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).