EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia shoots down Ukrainian aircraft with Western arms aboard

Incidents

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian military transport aircraft with a large batch of Western military equipment on board, official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

According to him, the aircraft was shot down in airspace over Odessa.

Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the settlements of Lozova and Vesela, Konashenkov also said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 134 aircraft and 460 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed,” the official said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft 15 kilometers south of the city of Izyum. In addition, Russian missile troops and artillery have destroyed 811 objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Russia plans to end military operation in Ukraine soon

Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Donbas is going to end soon, Andrey Klimov, a member of the Federation Council said

Russia plans to end military operation in Ukraine soon
Moskva missile cruiser sinks during storm - Defence Ministry
Russia
Moskva missile cruiser sinks during storm - Defence Ministry
Russia
Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol
Hotspots and Incidents
US mercenary killed in Donbass
Babu G. Ranganathan When Will America Admit Its Wrongs? Babu G. Ranganathan Hans Vogel Not in My Name Hans Vogel Lyuba Lulko Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans Lyuba Lulko
World
About 2,000 foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine
World
Russia pledges to intensify strikes on targets in Kiev
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Columnists
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Last materials
About 2,000 foreign mercenaries arrive in Ukraine
US mercenary killed in Donbass
When Will America Admit Its Wrongs?
Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol
Not in My Name
Russia plans to end military operation in Ukraine soon
China kicks off military drills near Taiwan after surprise visit from US
Russia pledges to intensify strikes on targets in Kiev
Moskva missile cruiser sinks during storm - Defence Ministry
Surrendered mercenary Aiden Aslin being interrogated
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy