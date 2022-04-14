EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Azov* deputy commander Vitaly Gritsaenko killed in Mariupol

Incidents

Vitaly Gritsaenko (call sign Gogol), deputy commander of Azov* nationalist battalion for combat and special training, was killed in Mariupol, LifeShot reports with reference to Ukrainian media.

Azov* deputy commander Vitaly Gritsaenko killed in Mariupol

According to the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, Gritsaenko was killed almost a month ago, on March 20. No other details about his death are available at the moment. 

Earlier, representatives for the Russian Defence ministry said that the commercial seaport of Mariupol was completely liberated from Azov* fighters.

In mid-March, it was reported that the Russian military killed Azov's* key ideologist, Nikolai Kravchenko. The Ukrainian nationalist (call sign Kruk (Ukrainian for 'raven') was killed in Mariupol, when the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded the city. Officially, the Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed this information yet.

*Extremist group, banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack

A bizarre and horrifying incident that occurred near the checkpoint of an armed unit of Ukraine's territorial defense has raised many questions

Ukrainian tank kills 15 Ukrainian soldiers in bizarre friendly fire attack
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
World
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
GPS and Internet stop working in Ukraine
Society
Ukrainian Nazis Scare Chechen Special Forces with Lard
Lyuba Lulko Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans Lyuba Lulko Fabio Reis Vianna The fog of conflict and the global paradigm shift Fabio Reis Vianna Alexander Shtorm Is Russia going hungry? Alexander Shtorm
World
Russian expert: the morale of the Ukrainian military is undermined
World
Expert predicted the strategy of Russian Navy in case of conflict with NATO
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow
World
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow
Last materials
Biden's merits to Americans and the world: McCarthyism, apartheid, mafia clans
Le Pen to make France quit NATO if she wins elections
Zelensky's proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for POWs bewilders Moscow
The fog of conflict and the global paradigm shift
Russian expert: the morale of the Ukrainian military is undermined
Russia warns to destroy NATO supply chains to Ukraine
Is Russia going hungry?
Russia pegs the ruble to gold in game-changing move
Expert predicted the strategy of Russian Navy in case of conflict with NATO
New American strategic missile to make great problems for the US
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy