Ukraine attacks Russian checkpoint in Kursk region

In Russia's Kursk region, a checkpoint in the village of Gordeevka on the border with Ukraine was attacked with automatic fire, representatives for the local authorities said, TASS reports.

No casualties on the Russian side were reported. The Russian border guards suppressed the firing points with return fire, authorities said.

"Dear residents of the Korenevsky district! An hour ago, the checkpoint in the village of Gordeevka was attacked with automatic fire. Russian border guards suppressed the firing positions on the border. Neither casualties nor destruction have been reported on our end. Please stay calm!" a message posted on the Telegram channel of the local authorities said.

Roman Starovoit, the Governor of the Kursk region, confirmed the attack of the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.