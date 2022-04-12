GPS and Internet stop working in Ukraine

Jammers of Russian troops besieging the country are targeting global positioning system (GPS) satellites, which are used for navigation, mapping and other purposes, according to a report citing the U. S. Space Force.

Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces certainly know the terrain of their country, but for foreign mercenaries from the United States and Europe who come to Ukraine under contracts with private military companies, this presents certain difficulties. However, the message of the Space Forces of America nevertheless states the difficulties for Ukrainians.

"Ukraine may not be able to use GPS because there are jammers around that prevent them from receiving any usable signal," Gen. David Thompson, the Space Force's vice chief of space operations, told NBC Nightly News Monday (April 11).

Western media reports also say that Ukraine is suffering from a lack of Internet connectivity. But how does Volodymyr Zelenski get on video-link to speak before parliaments in different countries?

Only two conclusions can be drawn here:

Either Volodymyr Zelenski left the territory of Ukraine long ago and connects to the video conference from Poland;

or there are no difficulties in Ukraine to connect to the Internet.

SpaceX, at Ukraine's request, has shipped thousands of Starlink terminals to the country to provide an independent set of infrastructure.

In early March, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk noted that Starlink signals have also been jammed, although his company is adapting.