More than 1,000 Ukrainian Marines voluntarily surrendered in Mariupol

The most massive surrender since the beginning of hostilities - more than 1,000 Marines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces voluntarily surrendered in Mariupol.

According to war correspondent Sladkov, about 400 wounded and unable to move on their own, as well as more than 800 healthy Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrendered in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian military was defending one of the two main pockets of resistance, the Illich plant.

It is very difficult to distinguish such a thing from the surrender of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Mariupol.