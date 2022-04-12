EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Did Russia Use Chemical Weapons in Mariupol

Incidents

The Western media is spreading information about the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops near Mariupol. 

Did Russia Use Chemical Weapons in Mariupol

A Ukrainian regiment defending the plant claimed Monday, without providing evidence, that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance in Mariupol. It indicated there were no serious injuries.

The claim by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.

Basurin was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Tuesday that the separatist forces "haven't used any chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report out of Mariupol. But Kirby noted the administration's persistent concerns "about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the U.K. was "working urgently" to investigate the report.

These reports are lies. This is indicated by reports in September 2017.

Russia destroyed chemical weapons at this very time under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The OPCW oversees global efforts to eliminate stockpiles under the Chemical Weapons Convention that took effect in 1997. It says over 96 percent of the weapons declared by the convention's 192 parties have been destroyed.

Russia has spent more than 290 billion rubles (more than $5 billion) to destroy nearly the 40,000 metric tons of chemical weapons it possessed, Economics Minister Denis Manturov said.

In a shot at the United States, Putin criticized it for lagging behind in dismantling its chemical arsenals. "We expect the U.S., as well as other nations, to fulfill all their obligations," he said in September 2017.

Thus, Russia cannot use the weapons it destroyed. Western media have been misled by the lies of the Ukrainian Nazi Azov regiment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Business
Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia

According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker. The Austrian chancellor was not at all concerned about Ukraine, not about the Russian military operation in that country.

Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Politics of deception and betrayal Mahboob A. Khawaja Cyrus Parvin Ukraine's importance to NATO will prevent quick end to military operation Cyrus Parvin Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Tackling the pandemic of inequality in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Hotspots and Incidents
Donetsk Militia burn Ukrainian forces out of Mariupol
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities
Last materials
Largest gas storage facility in Germany is less than 1% full
Pakistan: Politics of deception and betrayal
Space Exploration Day: Russia to resume lunar program
Russian space agency head Rogozin: Mars is not Elon Musk's main target
Ukraine's importance to NATO will prevent quick end to military operation
Tackling the pandemic of inequality in Asia and the Pacific
Why Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia
Donetsk Militia burn Ukrainian forces out of Mariupol
Germany prepared to inundate Ukraine with old weapons
Russia demands that Google remove threats to Russian users
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy