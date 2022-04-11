EN RU FR PT
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol

Incidents

As many as 267 marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) surrendered in Mariupol, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov reported on Monday, April 11.

According to Sladkov, on April 11 in the morning, the marines walked out of the building of the Azovstal plant, where they had taken refuge. The number of the Ukrainian military was five times as much as the Russian special forces who were there to meet them, the correspondent also said.

Alexander Sladkov posted the video of their surrender on this Telegram channel (21+ viewer discretion is strongly advised!). The journalist said that the Ukrainian marines came out with their weapons, ammunition and supplies.

"They went out with their weapons and ammo. They had their supplies with them too. They were not hungry, they ate a couple of hours before they walked out.

"They were absolutely sane, not scared, not hunted, no one's hands were trembling. Why was it so? In my opinion, they decided not to die for the current Kiev establishment.

"They realized that they were being buried for the sake of those people from the bunker, for the sake of those whom they already talk about everywhere: "There, at Azovstal, someone is hiding. Someone important and secret.

"Most likely, the announcement of the names of those very secret and important people will make breaking news in the coming week. Everyone will forget about these marines. Everyone will forget about the bodies of local residents lying on the street where the marines were taken prisoners of war," the journalist wrote in the caption to the video.

Earlier on April 11, it was reported that the fighters of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol, complained that their resources were exhausted and their command abandoned them. According to the military, they have been fighting for more than a month without replenishment of ammo, food and water.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, published a video with a captured Ukrainian soldier who spoke about foreign mercenaries at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. According to him, there are 200-300 foreigners on the territory of the factory, as well as about 1,500-2,000 Azov fighters. The soldier also said that he did not know which country the mercenaries came from.

Editor: Pyotr Yermilin
Alexander Shtorm Has Russia become pariah for the whole world? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
