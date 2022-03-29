EN RU FR PT
Russian special forces capture Ukrainian torturers

Russian special forces captured the Ukrainian servicemen, who participated in the torture of Russian military men, Vladimir Shamanov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public and Religious Associations said.

The captured men were identified as Ukrainian citizens Sergei Velichko, nicknamed "Chile" and Konstantin Nemichev "a member of the fan group of local Metalist football club."

The horrific, blood-chilling video of Ukrainian servicemen torturing Russian prisoners of war appeared on the Internet on Sunday, March 27. The video shows allegedly Ukrainian servicemen shooting Russian soldiers in the legs and leaving them prostrate on the ground bleeding. One of the Russian soldiers dies during the torture, while the Ukrainian army man continues kicking his body that appears to be already lifeless. The video then shows more Russian POWs arriving, and the Ukrainian military men shoot them all in the legs too.

The video of the torture was allegedly made in Ukraine's Kharkov region. Two of the executioners were identified on social media. One of the alleged perpetrators is a fighter of the Azov* national battalion (banned in Russia), and the other one is a fighter of territorial defense.

