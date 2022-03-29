Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia

In the Kursk region of Russia, a checkpoint on the Russian-Ukrainian border was attacked with automatic fire, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the incident occurred on March 29. The checkpoint near the village of Tetkino was fired upon from the side of Ukraine. No one was hurt.

The Russian troops opened return fire on the Ukrainian firing point to suppress the attackers.

"There is no need to panic, the situation remains completely under our control,” the governor added.

The checkpoint was attacked on February 24. The attack was also conducted from the direction of Ukraine.