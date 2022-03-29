EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia

Incidents

In the Kursk region of Russia, a checkpoint on the Russian-Ukrainian border was attacked with automatic fire, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the incident occurred on March 29. The checkpoint near the village of Tetkino was fired upon from the side of Ukraine. No one was hurt.

The Russian troops opened return fire on the Ukrainian firing point to suppress the attackers.

"There is no need to panic, the situation remains completely under our control,” the governor added.

The checkpoint was attacked on February 24. The attack was also conducted from the direction of Ukraine.

Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Jim Jones In Righteous Indignation Jim Jones Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Regime change in Washington Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russia heads for the affiliation of the Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
