Russia shoots down five Ukrainian aircraft in one day

Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down five Ukrainian fighter jets and 19 drones over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday, March 28.

"Aviation and air defense systems of the Russian aerospace forces shot down four Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over the Chernigov (Chernihiv) region in a day. Two of them — in the Repka region, two others — in the Gorodnya region. In the Kramatorsk ares of the Donetsk region, a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter was shot down," he said.

In addition, 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed during the day, and five others were intercepted by Smerch MLRS missiles near the Chernobaevka airfield in the Kherson region.

Russia's operational and tactical aviation and missile troops also struck 36 ​​Ukrainian military facilities in a day.

"Among them, there are two command posts, two anti-aircraft missile systems, one multiple launch rocket launcher, three ammunition depots and two fuel and lubricants depots, and 23 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment,” Igor Konashenkov said.

In total, since February 24, Russia has destroyed 308 drones, 1,713 tanks and 170 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 715 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 1,557 military vehicles.

The Russian troops have reached the southern outskirts of the village of Novoselivka, having gone 2 km deep into the defenses of the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The forces of the LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) have advanced for five kilometers and captured the villages of Ivanovka, Novosadovoye and reached the line of the villages of Novolyublino and Terny.

