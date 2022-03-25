EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Military priest killed as Ukrainian shell explodes in Russian village

Incidents

A Russian military priest was killed in the shelling of a village near the city of Belgorod, Russia, TASS reports with reference to the Synodal Department for Cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces.

Military priest killed as Ukrainian shell explodes in Russian village

The victim was identified as archpriest Oleg Artemov. According to the Synodal Department, the priest was killed in the shelling of the village of Zhuravlevka in the evening of March 24 in the border village of Zhuravlevka. The village is located in the border area with Ukraine (Russia's Belgorod region borders on Ukraine). 

“The priest came under fire from the Ukrainian Smerch and was killed in the line of duty as an assistant commander of a unit for work with believers,” the department said.

On March 24, it became known that 178 residents of the villages of Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka, located near the border with Ukraine, were evacuated to Belgorod. Some of them went to stay with their relatives, others were accommodated in a temporary settlement.

The day before, it was reported that a projectile fired from Ukraine exploded in a village in Russia's Belgorod region. It was also said that several local residents were hurt.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Athar Barghouthi F.R.I.E.N.D.S series as a tool of cultural colonization Athar Barghouthi Mahboob A. Khawaja Ukraine being destroyed by proxy, not for peace or sustainable future Mahboob A. Khawaja Costantino Ceoldo Ukraine crisis: A look at the facts Costantino Ceoldo
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Russia arrests Ukrainian spy
Military priest killed as Ukrainian shell explodes in Russian village
Russia limits the movement of funds to ‘unfriendly’ countries by $300 billion
F.R.I.E.N.D.S series as a tool of cultural colonization
Russian FM Lavrov: a 'total' hybrid war is declared on Russia
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR leader, dies. Reports of his death later refuted
Russian Defence Minister Shoygu delivers special report to Putin
Ukraine being destroyed by proxy, not for peace or sustainable future
Ukraine crisis: A look at the facts
The media has the right to inform
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy