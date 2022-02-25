EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

200 Russian helicopters storm Gostomel airfield near Kiev

The Russian Armed Forces conducted a successful landing operation near Gostomel airfield in the suburbs of Kiev, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

200 Russian helicopters storm Gostomel airfield near Kiev

According to the agency, over 200 Russian helicopters were involved in the operation.

"The success of the landing operation was ensured by the suppression of the entire air defense system in the landing area, the complete isolation of the combat area from the air and the conduct of electronic warfare,” the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation said.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that more than 200 nationalists from the special units of Ukraine were killed during the capture of the airfield. No losses among the Russian military were reported.

"At present, the main forces of the airborne troops have joined forces with the Russian landing units at Gostomel airfield, having ensured the blockade of of the city of Kiev from the west,” the Defense Ministry concluded.

Helicopters attack Gostomel airfield
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
200 Russian helicopters storm Gostomel airfield near Kiev
