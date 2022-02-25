EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukraine mistakenly shoots down its own fighter jet over Kiev

Incidents

A fireball appeared in the night sky over Kiev after Ukrainian air defence mistakenly shot down its own fighter aircraft, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told RIA Novosti.

Explosion over Kiev

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that residential areas of Kiev were bombed, "like in 1941."

"The Russian Armed Forces have not conducted any missile strikes on Kiev, the heroism of which during the Great Patriotic War Vladimir Zelensky finally recollected," the source said.

The appearance of the bright fireball in the night sky over the Ukrainian capital on February 25, followed by its fall on a residential building, had a completely different explanation, the source added.

"Last night, a Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was performing air patrol missions over Kiev. By mistake, one of the Ukrainian air defense anti-aircraft missile systems stationed near Kiev identified it as a target and attacked it,” the source said.

In this regard, the source added, Zelensky who has done everything in recent years to glorify the Ukrainian Nazis, has drawn the right analogy with the Great Patriotic War.

"But it should be associated with November 1943, when the Red Army liberated Kiev from Nazi occupiers," the source said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Ukraine says it is ready to discuss neutral status with Russia
Russian Airborne Forces take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant under full control
Russia reports destruction of 118 military facilities in Ukraine
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
Russia destroys 74 military facilities in Ukraine
The Russians also love their children: A different take on Ukraine
Dozens of Ukrainian border guards flee to Russia
NATO activates defensive plan, refuses to send forces to Ukraine
Donetsk and Luhansk regions to be annexed to Russia?
Kremlin specifies the terms of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy