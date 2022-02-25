Russia reports destruction of 118 military facilities in Ukraine

As of the morning of February 25, the Russian military have destroyed 11 military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centers, 14 anti-aircraft missile systems and other facilities. The day before, the Russian troops approached the city of Kherson and restored water supplies to the Crimea.

The Russian military, as part of a special operation in the Donbass, have destroyed 118 military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

This includes:

11 military airfields,

13 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems,

36 radar stations.

The Russian military have shot down five combat aircraft, one helicopter and five drones. In addition, 18 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, seven multiple rocket launchers, 41 units of special military vehicles and five combat boats have been destroyed.

The Russian military have unblocked the North Crimean Canal and restored water supplies to the Crimea. Ukraine blocked the canal after the peninsula became part of Russia in 2014.

The Russian military will destroy the dam that the Ukrainian authorities built in 2014 in order to cut off water supplies to the territory of Crimea, the head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov said, RIA Novosti reports.