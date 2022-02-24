EN RU FR PT
Pravda.Ru

Russia destroys 74 military facilities in Ukraine

During the Russian-led special operation to protect residents of Donbass, 14 Ukrainian military men surrendered, while units of Ukrainian nationalists continue showing resistance.

For the time being, the Russian army has destroyed eleven airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, three command posts and 18 radar stations of S-300 and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems, Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry said. In total, 74 ground objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine have been disabled, the Russian military reported.

In addition to ground targets, a combat helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 drones used by the Ukrainian military were shot down during the operation.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation do not strike either Ukrainian cities or social facilities in military garrisons, such as officers' houses, residential buildings and barracks, in order to avoid losses among Ukrainian servicemen and their families," he said.

Russia will treat Ukrainian POWs with respect

According to Konashenkov, the troops of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics continue their counteroffensive with the support of the Russian Armed Forces. It is mostly armed groups of nationalists that show resistance, whereas Ukrainian servicemen try to evade military clashes.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu ordered all commanders to treat the Ukrainian military with respect, because they "unlike nationalists, swore allegiance to the Ukrainian people and obeyed orders." Special corridors will be provided for Ukrainian servicemen who lay down their arms to ensure that they leave the areas of the Russian-led special operation.

As many as 14 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered during the Russian-led special operation. They will be asked to sign a waiver of further armed resistance and released, the Defense Ministry said.

Editorial Team
