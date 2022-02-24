EN RU FR PT
Dozens of Ukrainian border guards flee to Russia

Incidents

Dozens of Ukrainian border guards crossed into Russian territory, TASS reports with reference to the Center for Public Relations of the FSB of Russia.

According to the agency, 26 servicemen of the State Border Service of Ukraine refused to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and came to the Troebort checkpoint in the Bryansk region. Another 16 Ukrainians arrived at the Dzhankoy checkpoint in the Republic of Crimea.

Earlier, the FSB said that servicemen of Ukraine's State Border Service were leaving places of their deployment on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian shell explodes in Russia's south

In the meantime, a Ukrainian shell exploded in the village of Shirochanka of Russia's Krasnodar region. The shell was launched from the territory of Ukraine, TASS reports.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
