Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party believes that Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics could be annexed to the Russian Federation in the near future.
According to Vodolatsky, the Donbass may become part of several Russian regions, namely the Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as the Krasnodar Territory.
"Today, no one forbids us to restore the things that used to be planned in the past. This is a huge conglomerate of economy and enormous human resources,” said Viktor Vodolatsky.
The UN showed a negative reaction to Russia's recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR). According to the UN, this issue should be resolved through diplomatic channels.
Nevertheless, it appears that the accession of the DPR and LPR to the Russian Federation will fully guarantee the security of the population of this region.
"As soon as the DPR and LPR become parts of Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as the Krasnodar Territory, any attack conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered an act of direct aggression against Russia. It is logical to assume that this is a message from Russia to Ukraine: it is best for Kiev to reconcile with the current situation and withdraw troops,” the MP said.
