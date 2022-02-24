Russian military destroy USA's Naval Operation Centre in Ukraine's Ochakov

The Russian military have reportedly destroyed the US naval base in Ukraine.

The US base was destroyed in Ochakov, the Nikolaev region. The United States military have been building it since 2017, calling this facility the Naval Operations Center.

Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically spoke about the US naval base in Ukraine's Ochakov in his address to the nation on February 21.

On February 24, Putin announced that he had decided to launch a special military operation in the Donbass to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.