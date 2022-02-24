The Russian military have reportedly destroyed the US naval base in Ukraine.
The US base was destroyed in Ochakov, the Nikolaev region. The United States military have been building it since 2017, calling this facility the Naval Operations Center.
Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically spoke about the US naval base in Ukraine's Ochakov in his address to the nation on February 21.
On February 24, Putin announced that he had decided to launch a special military operation in the Donbass to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.
"Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action. The People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk turned to Russia with a request for help. In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the approval from the Federation Council and in pursuance of the treaties of friendship and mutual assistance with the DPR and LPR ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation," Putin said in his address to the people of Russia early in the morning of February 24.
