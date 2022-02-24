EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukraine reports numerous casualties in Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson

Incidents

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, citing police data, reported casualties during artillery attacks in Odessa and Sumy regions, as well as in Mariupol.

Ukraine reports numerous casualties in Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson

According to Gerashchenko, in the Konotop district of the Sumy region, a car came under fire, and a woman with a child were injured. Six people were killed in the military unit of Podolsk, Odessa region, seven were injured, 19 went missing.

In Mariupol, one person was killed as a result of the shelling, two others were injured. In the Nikolaev region, during the shelling of a military airfield, one person was injured. A 17-year-old teenager was killed in Semikhatki, the Kherson region.

A border guard was killed near the village of Preobrazhenka, the Kherson region, Interfax Ukraine reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country,

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a "special military operation" in the Donbass to "protect the residents of the region from genocide." In his address to the Russians, he said that the Kremlin would seek to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. At the same time, he added, Russia does not want to occupy Ukrainian territories.

On the morning of February 24, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, announced rocket attacks on Kiev, Kharkov and the Dnieper. Representatives for the Russian Defense Ministry said that they were disabling the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian army without striking civilian settlements and cities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
Belarus President Lukashenko suggests Russia and Ukraine should hold peace talks
Ukraine reports numerous casualties in Mariupol, Odessa, Kherson
Ukrainian soldiers flee their positions and abandon their weapons
Russia destroys Ukraine's air defenses, disables military infrastructure
The war begins: Putin announces special operation to denazify Ukraine
Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure
USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony
Donald Trump: Putin's move is smart and genius
Ukraine urges its citizens to return home from Russia ASAP
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy