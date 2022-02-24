EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian soldiers flee their positions and abandon their weapons

Incidents

Units and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving their positions en masse and abandon their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry announced with reference to intelligence data, TASS reports.

Ukrainian soldiers flee their positions and abandon their weapons

The military positions of Ukraine that have laid down their arms are not subjected to strikes, representatives for the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that anti-aircraft defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed. The military infrastructure of Ukrainian air bases was also disabled.

In his address to the nation, President Putin stressed that responsibility for the bloodshed would lie on the shoulders of the Ukrainian authorities.

"Once again, I strongly emphasize that all responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the Ukrainian ruling regime," Putin said.

Putin also pointed out that NATO's leading states support extreme nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine, who, in turn, will never forgive the Crimeans and Sevastopol residents for their free choice to reunite with Russia.

"Neo-Nazis in Ukraine will take war to Crimea to kill,” the Russian president said.

DPR specifies the goal of its armed forces

Eduard Basurin, a representative of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that the goal of the Armed Forces of the Republic is to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

"Because the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic are within the administrative boundaries of those regions that were before 2014,” Basurin told Russia 24 TV channel.

On February 24, Russian President Putin announced a special military operation to protect the Donbass. He also called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to lay down their arms and go home.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Russia destroys Ukraine's air defenses, disables military infrastructure
The war begins: Putin announces special operation to denazify Ukraine
Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure
USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony
Donald Trump: Putin's move is smart and genius
Ukraine urges its citizens to return home from Russia ASAP
Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty
USA's new sanctions cause Russian markets to bounce back
Medvedev promises Europe sky-high prices for natural gas
Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy