Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia destroys Ukraine's air defenses, disables military infrastructure

Incidents

The Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses of the armed forces of Ukraine have been suppressed, TASS reports.

Russia destroys Ukraine's air defenses, disables military infrastructure

The military infrastructure of Ukraine's air bases has been disabled, representatives of the ministry said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the Donbass. Putin also warned external forces that any threat that they might pose against Russia would come across Russia's immediate response.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces do not launch rocket, air or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine — nothing threatens the civilian population of Ukraine, they said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the implementation of martial law in the country, the parliament supported Zelensky's proposal.

Russia launched rocket and bomb strikes on six Ukrainian airfields, representatives for the General Staff of Ukraine earlier said, adding that Ukrainian settlements along the state border were shelled.

Explosions in Kharkov, Feb. 24, 2022
Author`s name: Editorial Team
