Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the incapacitation of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including military airfields, RIA Novosti reports.

As specified in the department, the military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields and military aviation of Ukraine are being disabled with the use of high-precision weapons. However, the Russian forces are not inflicting any rocket or artillery strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the Donbass.

Putin also turned to external forces that might try to pose a threat to Russia. According to him, Russia's response will be immediate.

After 06:00 Moscow time, messages about explosions in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities began to appear massively on social media. An unnamed representative for the Ukrainian Interior Ministry claims that military command posts in Kiev and Kharkiv were subjected to rocket attacks. The mayor of Boryspil said that explosions that were heard near the Boryspil airport in Kiev occurred as a result of air defense strikes against unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles. Passengers and airport personnel are being evacuated from the airport, all flights have been canceled, the airspace over Ukraine is urgently closing.