EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure

Incidents

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the incapacitation of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including military airfields, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure

As specified in the department, the military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields and military aviation of Ukraine are being disabled with the use of high-precision weapons. However, the Russian forces are not inflicting any rocket or artillery strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the Donbass.

Putin also turned to external forces that might try to pose a threat to Russia. According to him, Russia's response will be immediate.

After 06:00 Moscow time, messages about explosions in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities began to appear massively on social media. An unnamed representative for the Ukrainian Interior Ministry claims that military command posts in Kiev and Kharkiv were subjected to rocket attacks. The mayor of Boryspil said that explosions that were heard near the Boryspil airport in Kiev occurred as a result of air defense strikes against unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles. Passengers and airport personnel are being evacuated from the airport, all flights have been canceled, the airspace over Ukraine is urgently closing.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
The war begins: Putin announces special operation to denazify Ukraine
Russia starts destroying Ukraine's military infrastructure
USA wants to block Nord Stream 2 to make Europe its colony
Donald Trump: Putin's move is smart and genius
Ukraine urges its citizens to return home from Russia ASAP
Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty
USA's new sanctions cause Russian markets to bounce back
Medvedev promises Europe sky-high prices for natural gas
Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it
Putin announces the end of the Minsk agreements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy