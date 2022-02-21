Ukrainian shell destroys Russian border checkpoint. Crisis escalates quickly

A shell hit a border checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, the Federal Security Bureau of Russia said, TASS reports.

The incident took place on Monday, February 21 at 9:50 am. An unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine hit the border service of the FSB in the Rostov region, which is located 150 meters from the border between Russia and Ukraine. The checkpoint was completely destroyed, there were no casualties. Sappers are working at the scene.

Ukraine shells People's Republic of Donetsk

Denis Pushilin, the head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, announced a sharp aggravation of the crisis and hostilities on the border with Russia.

The crisis in the Mariupol direction has sharply escalated, hostilities are taking place near the border with Russia, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk said, RIA Novosti reports.

Speaking about the aggravation of the crisis, Pushilin said that militants of the 36th brigade attacked the positions of People's Militia units in the Kominternovo area.

Earlier, on February 21, Pushilin said that the current military situation in the republic was critical. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct massive artillery shelling of the territory of the republic. During the recent days, the Ukrainian military have fired more than 1,700 mines and shells into residential areas.