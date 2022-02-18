EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Powerful explosion occurs in Donetsk near government building

A powerful explosion occurred in the center of Donetsk.

The explosion took place just a few meters away from the government building of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk. Fire was visible at the scene, nearby buildings were not damaged.

According to preliminary information, a car bomb exploded. It was also said that no one was killed in the blast. Emergency services and the Ministry of State Security of the People's Republic of Donetsk are working on the scene.

Earlier it became known that the authorities of the People's Republic of Donetsk started to evacuate residents of Donetsk to Russia. Buses will be waiting for people in special collection points in each district of the city of Donetsk.

On February 18, the head of the unrecognised republic, Denis Pushilin, announced the temporary evacuation of the population to the Rostov region. According to him, women, children and the elderly will be evacuated in the first place. In his address to residents, Pushilin stressed that a temporary departure would save people's lives.

Explosion in Donetsk
Author`s name: Editorial Team
