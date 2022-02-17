EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

People's Republic of Donetsk opens fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Incidents

The people's militia of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk reported that they had returned fire on the positions of the Ukrainian security forces, the press service of the department said in its Telegram channel.

People's Republic of Donetsk opens fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces

Representatives for the People's Republic of Donetsk said that since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have violated the ceasefire four times. According to the department, the Ukrainian military fired grenade launchers and small arms in the direction of the villages of Kominternovo and Oktyabr. The villages of Petrivske and Novolaspa also came under fire.

"In order to protect the civilian population, our defenders were forced to return fire to suppress the enemy's firepower,” the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Donetsk said.

Information about the injured civilians and destroyed infrastructure facilities is being specified. The department called on international observers to record facts of ceasefire violations.

Earlier, the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced the aggravation of the crisis on the contact line in the Donbass. On the morning of February 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire on five settlements of the People's Republic of Luhansk.

Kremlin: Crisis in Donbass is aggravating

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the state of affairs in the Donbass was aggravating. Kiev has intensified its provocative actions in the Donbass region during the recent days, Peskov added.

"There is a high risk of escalation from the realm of information attacks to consequences that will cause a new outbreak of war in the immediate vicinity of our borders,” Peskov said.

"Over the past 24 hours, we have heard reports saying that Russia has retained a huge strike potential on the border, but it goes about the territory of our own. Yet, no one, not a single Western representative, talks about the huge strike potential of the Ukrainian armed forces on the demarcation line. Coupled with provocative actions that have only intensified in the last day or several days, this is a very, very dangerous situation,” Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov also said that Russia's "opponents" do not notice Kiev's aggressive aspirations.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov announced a high probability that the armed forces of Ukraine would attack the unrecognized republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to Reuters, the OSCE has recorded numerous incidents of artillery shelling along the line of contact. According to the source, the OSCE receives reports of artillery shelling from both sides. Representatives for the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to comment on this information.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Situation in Donetsk
Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
People's Republic of Donetsk opens fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces
Moscow tourist killed in Karachay-Cherkessia for going to the toilet on the road
European Parliament shuts down Latvian MEP for speaking about Donbass
NATO plans to destabilise Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic
Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws
Linda Evangelista unveils her disfigured body that she lost to CoolSculpting
Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent
Kamila Valieva's doping test still remains a mystery to all
Moscow responds to Biden's hypocritical address to the Russians
Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy