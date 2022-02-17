Moscow tourist killed in Karachay-Cherkessia for going to the toilet on the road

In the republic of Karachay-Cherkessia, 33-year-old local resident Abdullah Bostanov killed Oleg Albegov, a tourist from Moscow, who stopped his vehicle on the side of the road to go to the toilet, Baza Telegram channel reports.

A group of seven Moscow tourists was traveling in a Ford Transit vehicle to Arkhyz from the Mineralnye Vody airport and stopped on the road. One of the travelers stepped aside, when a Lada Vesta car drove up to the scene. Two men in the Lada car did not like it that the tourist relieved himself on the side of the road.

A fight erupted between the local men and the tourist. During the fight, Bostanov, a local resident, stabbed the tourist in the stomach. The tourist, Oleg Albegov, died on the way to the hospital.

The suspects fled the scene; the perpetrator was put on the federal wanted list.

Karachay-Cherkessia is a federal subject of Russia. It is geographically located in the North Caucasus region of Southern Russia. Karachay-Cherkessia is one of Russia's ethnic republics, primarily representing the indigenous Turkic Karachay people and the Cherkess or Circassian people.