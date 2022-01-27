Conscript soldier opens fire on National Guardsmen in Dripro, Ukraine

On January 27, a conscript soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, who was later identified as Artemy Ryabchuk, opened automatic fire on his comrades-in-arms. The video of the attack appeared on the Internet.

Shooting in Ukraine

The young man opened fire on the guardsmen in the premises of the Yuzhmash machine-building plant in Dnipro. Five people, including one military woman, were killed as a result of the shooting, five others were wounded.

The attacker, Artemy Ryabchuk, born in 2001, was detained soon afterwards. A criminal case was initiated into counts of murder. The shooter may spent the rest of his life in jail.

The footage shows Ryabchuk, wielding a machine gun, approaching the armory and opening fire on the National Guardsmen inside. The shooter then leaves the room, but then comes back to grab a loading clip and cartridges for it.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Ryabchuk in the town of Podgorodnoye, the Dnepropetrovsk region.