Russian woman brutally killed during riots in Kazakhstan

A Russian citizen was killed during the riots in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, representatives for the Russian embassy in the country said.

"The Consulate General of Russia in Alma-Ata received information saying that in the city of Taraz (the Zhambyl region) in the south of Kazakhstan, a Russian citizen, mother of three, M. V. Kim, born in 1995, was killed during the pogroms on January 6," the message from the embassy said.

The crime was committed when the woman was leaving her place of work.

The Consulate General contacted the relatives of the deceased and sent an appeal to the regional authorities with a request to take control of the situation and provide possible assistance to the woman's family.

In addition, the Russian embassy sent a request to law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan calling for a comprehensive investigation of this crime.

"We expect that the perpetrators will be identified, brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the embassy said.

Russian citizen Maria Kim, who was killed in Kazakhstan during the recent protests, was stabbed seven times. The attackers then shot her in the head to make sure the victims dies, Mash Telegram channel said.

The 26-year-old Russian woman worked as a coffee shop administrator in Taraz, Kazakhstan. She was killed as she was coming back home from work.