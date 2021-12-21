EN RU FR PT
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses

Incidents

A large fire broke out at Lenta hypermarket in the city of Tomsk. The fire has engulfed an area of as many as 5,000 square meters, TASS reports with reference to the Russian EMERCOM.

Fire at Lenta hypermarket in Tomsk

The incident was captured on video. The footage shows thick smoke rising from the building of the hypermarket. Fire trucks are standing nearby.

According to EMERCOM representatives, the roof of the burning building has collapsed on the area of about ​​3,500 square meters.

As many as 200 people have been evacuated from the building, no one was hurt.

Reportedly, the fire sparked in the pyrotechnics department of the store. Employees of the shopping center assume that an unknown individual deliberately set fireworks on fire.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
