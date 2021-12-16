EN RU FR PT
In St. Petersburg, drunk driver races his car at pedestrians

The diver of the car that ran over two people at a pedestrian crossing in St. Petersburg did not even try to slow down and drove at a speed over 100 kilometers per hour.

Car accident in St. Petersburg

The pedestrians did not have time to react to the car that appeared on the crossing.

The police detained the 43-year-old driver who rammed his car into two people, a young woman and a young man, on Nevsky Prospekt. The people were crossing the road as the green traffic light was on for pedestrians.

The perpetrator was arrested in a state of alcoholic intoxication. The man refused a medical examination, the website of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in St. Petersburg said.

The young woman was killed on the scene. The young man was hospitalized in severe condition with a brain injury and an open fracture of the shoulder — he is in a coma.

