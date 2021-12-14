Militants from Azerbaijan and turkey arrive in Donbas

The arrival of several planes from Turkey and Azerbaijan in Ukraine is associated with a mission to send Turkish and Azerbaijani servicemen, or rather, militants, to Donbas. The foreign militants were spotted as part of a nonorganic unit of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Volnovakha, sources in the People's Republic of Donetsk said.

According to the unnamed source, the Dikoye Pole (Wild Field) nonorganic unit, which is not part of the 93rd mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or any other military structures of Ukraine, was spotted in the area of the settlement of Volnovakha.

This unit consists of Chechens, Turks, Azerbaijanis and Crimean Tatars, although it was previously said that units unrelated to the security forces of Ukraine had not been deployed in Donbas.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on this information yet, but sources in Turkey earlier reported about Ankara's intentions to send its proxy fighters to Donbas to assist the Ukrainian army.

Representatives for the Foreign Ministry of Russia said that Western countries were taking efforts to send militants to the unrecognised republics of Donetsk an Luhansk.