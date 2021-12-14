EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Militants from Azerbaijan and turkey arrive in Donbas

Incidents

The arrival of several planes from Turkey and Azerbaijan in Ukraine is associated with a mission to send Turkish and Azerbaijani servicemen, or rather, militants, to Donbas. The foreign militants were spotted as part of a nonorganic unit of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Volnovakha, sources in the People's Republic of Donetsk said. 

Militants from Azerbaijan and turkey arrive in Donbas

According to the unnamed source, the Dikoye Pole (Wild Field) nonorganic unit, which is not part of the 93rd mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or any other military structures of Ukraine, was spotted in the area of the settlement of Volnovakha.

This unit consists of Chechens, Turks, Azerbaijanis and Crimean Tatars, although it was previously said that units unrelated to the security forces of Ukraine had not been deployed in Donbas.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on this information yet, but sources in Turkey earlier reported about Ankara's intentions to send its proxy fighters to Donbas to assist the Ukrainian army.

Representatives for the Foreign Ministry of Russia said that Western countries were taking efforts to send militants to the unrecognised republics of Donetsk an Luhansk.

Last materials
Militants from Azerbaijan and turkey arrive in Donbas
Any foreign aircraft above Donbas will be shot down
US Air Force to decommission 160 disabled and outdated aircraft
Russia protects the world by vetoing UN Security Council's climate resolution
India revives friendship with Russia; should correct pro-American tilt
New transport agenda to carry Asia and the Pacific towards sustainable development
Zhirinovsky: Large-scale war in Donbass will begin during Winter Olympics 2022
Ukraine crisis: Man-made in USA
Russia tests Lancet loitering munition
Modern-day nuclear war may not necessarily be apocalyptic for the world
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US Command in Europe would first scramble fighter aircraft of the US Air Force to ensure air supremacy

Three brigades of US army in Europe have no chances against Russia
Modern-day nuclear war may not necessarily be apocalyptic for the world
World
Modern-day nuclear war may not necessarily be apocalyptic for the world
Russia
Russia tests Lancet loitering munition
Columnists
Ukraine crisis: Man-made in USA
Sawraj Singh India revives friendship with Russia; should correct pro-American tilt Sawraj Singh Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana New transport agenda to carry Asia and the Pacific towards sustainable development Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana David Harasym Ukraine crisis: Man-made in USA David Harasym
World
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
Russia
Zhirinovsky: Large-scale war in Donbass will begin during Winter Olympics 2022
Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment
Russia
Russian Navy develops platform for UAV deployment
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy