Any foreign aircraft above Donbas will be shot down

Air defense forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are prepared to attack any foreign aircraft over the Donbas.

As long as the West continues to provide military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the breakaway republics of the region decided to use their air defences to attack any foreign aircraft that may pose a threat to the security of the republics.

The information on the topic appeared just a few days ago, when an American military reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135W was spotted near the borders of the unrecognised republics.

The forces of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics have a relatively small number of air defense systems, but the republics can still shoot down any foreign aircraft that may invade their airspace.

The American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135W may have been launched to collect information about the positions of air defense systems, radar stations and electronic warfare systems on the territories of the self-proclaimed republics, Avia.pro website reports.

It is worthy of note that jet planes were spotted twice in the south of the People's Republic of Donetsk two weeks ago. They were flying beyond the airspace of the self-proclaimed republic, but it was the first time when they were spotted in the region in years.