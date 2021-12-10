EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction

Incidents

The Russian military jammed an American ship and simulated an attack to destroy the warship.

Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction

A group of Russian Su-30SM fighters and Su-24 bombers successfully completed the mission to destroy the USS Arleigh Burke. As follows from the report provided by the Sina publication, during large-scale exercises in the Black Sea, the Russian military practiced operational strikes against naval targets and used virtually the entire range of arms systems in the region for the purpose.

As follows from the publication on the Sina, after NATO's provocation in the Black Sea, the Russian military used the Arleigh Burke, a US destroyer, as a practice target for coastal missile systems Bal and Bastion, Avia.pro website reports. Using the Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems, the radars of the American destroyer were jammed, which allowed a group of Russian Su-30SM fighters and Su-24 bombers to covertly fly up to the ship and simulate its destruction.

The Sohu publication confirmed this information, noting that Russia successfully suppressed the provocations of the West by showing its missiles and bombs to NATO.

The Russian side has not given any official comment on the matter. However, a few days ago it became known that during the passage of the American destroyer into the northern part of the Black Sea, Russia's Shuya missile boat launched missiles and opened fire from an artillery gun.

Using the Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems, the radars of the American destroyer were jammed, which allowed a group of Russian Su-30SM fighters and Su-24 bombers to covertly fly up to the ship
Last materials
Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
USA to use new directed energy weapon against Russia and China
Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea

During another NATO provocation that was staged near the Russian borders, the Su-30SM fighter carried out the first recorded attack on a NATO F-35 fighter

Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
World
Russia gives powerful, triple response to NATO
Russia
Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web
Science
USA to use new directed energy weapon against Russia and China
Alexander Shtorm Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century Alexander Shtorm John Stanton US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse John Stanton Andrey Mihayloff The eagle and the bear fight: Peace is nowhere near Andrey Mihayloff
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy