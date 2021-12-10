Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction

The Russian military jammed an American ship and simulated an attack to destroy the warship.

A group of Russian Su-30SM fighters and Su-24 bombers successfully completed the mission to destroy the USS Arleigh Burke. As follows from the report provided by the Sina publication, during large-scale exercises in the Black Sea, the Russian military practiced operational strikes against naval targets and used virtually the entire range of arms systems in the region for the purpose.

As follows from the publication on the Sina, after NATO's provocation in the Black Sea, the Russian military used the Arleigh Burke, a US destroyer, as a practice target for coastal missile systems Bal and Bastion, Avia.pro website reports. Using the Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems, the radars of the American destroyer were jammed, which allowed a group of Russian Su-30SM fighters and Su-24 bombers to covertly fly up to the ship and simulate its destruction.

The Sohu publication confirmed this information, noting that Russia successfully suppressed the provocations of the West by showing its missiles and bombs to NATO.

The Russian side has not given any official comment on the matter. However, a few days ago it became known that during the passage of the American destroyer into the northern part of the Black Sea, Russia's Shuya missile boat launched missiles and opened fire from an artillery gun.

