Former lieutenant colonel opens fire and kills two at public services centre

A man opened fire at employees and visitors of a Multifunctional Public Services Center in Moscow on December 7. According to most recent reports, two people were killed — an employee of the center (administrator) and a security guard.

Three others were injured, including a 10-year-old girl (she was rushed to hospital in critical condition).

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the death of two people in the shooting incident.

The attacker was detained by an employee of the Federal Migration Service.

The shooter was later identified as a 45-year-old Sergei Glazov, a Muscovite, reserve lieutenant colonel in the Russian army. According to eyewitnesses, the man was in an inadequate state.

According to preliminary data, Glazov opened fire from a traumatic pistol converted for use with live cartridges.

The conflict sparked after one of the guards demanded Glazov should wear a face mask.

The conflict at the Multifunctional Public Services Center sparked after Glazov refused to wear a mask. After a security guard asked the man to wear a face mask, Glazov started arguing and insisting on his right to be in the room without protective equipment. The guard then tried to take the man out of the building. At that moment, Glazov pulled out his gun and opened fire. He shot the administrator, then the guard, and then opened indiscriminate fire at visitors.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under article 105 ("Murder of two or more persons") and 222 ("Illegal arms trafficking") of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers work on the site.