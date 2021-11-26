One rescuer trapped in Russian coal mine for 24 hours found alive

One of the rescuers, who was presumed dead after the fire and explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia, was found alive, acting head of the EMERCOM of Russia Alexander Chupriyan said, TASS reports.

"Our rescuer — Alexander Zakovryashin — was found alive. I can regard it as a miracle. This is our people who made this miracle happen," Alexander Chupriyan, Acting Head of EMERCOM of Russia said.

Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilev confirmed the information about the survivor. According to the governor, the man was rushed to hospital, he remains conscious.

According to Telegram channel Mash Siberia, the man, who had to spend more than 24 hours under the ground in the Listvyazhnaya mine, remains in a state of shock. He came out to rescuers himself. At first it was reported that the survivor was 38-year-old Vyacheslav Suvorov, an underground tunneller. However, the man said himself that his last name begins with the letter "Z".

According to Taiga.info, Alexander Zakovryashin, 51, is an assistant to the platoon commander.

As a result of the accident in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, 46 miners and 6 mine rescuers were killed. Sixty-three people were injured. Four victims, including one mine rescuer, remain in intensive care.

Following the accident, the 47-year-old director of the mine, his 59-year-old first deputy and the 36-year-old section manager were detained. They are suspected of acts stipulated by article of the Criminal Code "Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence."

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case into the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees who had inspected the Listvyazhnaya mine.