EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

One rescuer trapped in Russian coal mine for 24 hours found alive

Incidents

One of the rescuers, who was presumed dead after the fire and explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia, was found alive, acting head of the EMERCOM of Russia Alexander Chupriyan said, TASS reports.

One rescuer trapped in Russian coal mine for 24 hours found alive

"Our rescuer — Alexander Zakovryashin — was found alive. I can regard it as a miracle. This is our people who made this miracle happen," Alexander Chupriyan, Acting Head of EMERCOM of Russia said.

Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilev confirmed the information about the survivor. According to the governor, the man was rushed to hospital, he remains conscious.

According to Telegram channel Mash Siberia, the man, who had to spend more than 24 hours under the ground in the Listvyazhnaya mine, remains in a state of shock. He came out to rescuers himself. At first it was reported that the survivor was 38-year-old Vyacheslav Suvorov, an underground tunneller. However, the man said himself that his last name begins with the letter "Z".

According to Taiga.info, Alexander Zakovryashin, 51, is an assistant to the platoon commander.

As a result of the accident in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, 46 miners and 6 mine rescuers were killed. Sixty-three people were injured. Four victims, including one mine rescuer, remain in intensive care.

Following the accident, the 47-year-old director of the mine, his 59-year-old first deputy and the 36-year-old section manager were detained. They are suspected of acts stipulated by article of the Criminal Code "Violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence."

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case into the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees who had inspected the Listvyazhnaya mine.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Death toll from Russia coal mine explosion climbs to 56
Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls
Three mine rescuers killed in Russia's Listvyazhnaya mine during rescue mission
Russian Communist MP stripped of immunity for illegal elk hunting
Russian troops acquire Terminator tank support vehicles
Putin sacks director of Penitentiary Service amid prison torture scandal
Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed
What makes you cool, American bro?
USA deploys dozens of Paladin howitzers near Russia and Belarus
Putin tests nasal vaccine against COVID-19 on himself
Popular
Russia
Russian troops acquire Terminator tank support vehicles

By the end of the year a full-time company with Terminator tank support vehicles would be formed in one of the tank regiments of the 90th division of the Central Military District.

Russian troops acquire Terminator tank support vehicles
Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls
Politics
Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls
Russia
Putin sacks director of Penitentiary Service amid prison torture scandal
Hotspots and Incidents
Listvyazhnaya mine fire: Dozens of miners are missing, 11 killed
Lyuba Lulko Memorial* and Higher School of Economics grow monsters within their walls Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo
Society
Russian Communist MP stripped of immunity for illegal elk hunting
Three mine rescuers killed in Russia's Listvyazhnaya mine during rescue mission
Hotspots and Incidents
Three mine rescuers killed in Russia's Listvyazhnaya mine during rescue mission
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy