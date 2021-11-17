EN RU FR PT
Russian army stops armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The soldiers of the 102nd Russian army base have actually become a human shield that helped ensure the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, war correspondent Semyon Pegov of WarGonzo Telegram channel said.

According to him, on the night of November 17, several detachments of soldiers from the Russian army base moved towards the front line. Their presence in the conflict area made it possible to stop further clashes between the armed forces of the two countries.

The Azerbaijanis do not risk either to shoot at the Russian military or open artillery fire in their immediate vicinity, the correspondent said.

On November 16, the Armenian opposition leader Mika Badalyan said that the 102nd military base of the Russian Armed Forces in Gyumri, Armenia, was alerted against the background of the aggravation of the crisis on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Prior to that, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the Armenian military attacked Azerbaijani posts in the Kelbajar and Lachin regions of the republic. In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that the Armenian military came under fire from the Azerbaijanis in the eastern direction of the border. Armenia and Azerbaijan stopped clashes in the border area after negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu. Both sides have suffered losses in the most recent conflict.

The 102nd Russian army base is located on the territory of Armenia. Yerevan and Moscow concluded the agreement on its deployment in 1995. The facility has two military garrisons located in the city of Gyumri and in the capital of the country. The personnel of the base counts about 4,000 people.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
