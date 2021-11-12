EN RU FR PT
Migrants breaking through border from Belarus to Poland captured on video

Incidents

A group of migrants attempted to break through enclosure from Belarus to Poland was captured on video. The video was posted by Sputnik Belarus.

The migrants, having left the territory of Belarus, were moving along the Polish defensive fence.

On the morning of November 12, it was reported that about 150-200 refugees managed to break through the Belarusian-Polish border. They damaged the barbed wire enclosure at the Bruzgi checkpoint, while the Polish security forces were videoing their actions.

Sputnik Belarus later reported that the migrants did not reach the Polish territory and returned to their camp.

Refugees from the Middle East gathered on the border of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania in early November. They are trying to get into the European Union. The West accuses Minsk of orchestrating the migration crisis.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
