Antonov An-12 cargo plane with 7 on board crashes, five people survive

The An-12 cargo airplane, which went off radar screens in the Irkutsk region of Russia, crashed while landing in the city of Yakutsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The contact with the Antonov An-12 aircraft flying from Irkutsk to Yakutsk was lost on November 3, the aircraft disappeared from the radar at an altitude of 240 meters during a go-around manoeuvre. The crashed An-12 belonged to Grodno airline of Belarus.

There were seven people on board the plane. Two people - the pilots of the airplane - were killed in the crash, five others survived.

The crash site was found, the survivors received medical assistance.