EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Antonov An-12 cargo plane with 7 on board crashes, five people survive

Incidents

The An-12 cargo airplane, which went off radar screens in the Irkutsk region of Russia, crashed while landing in the city of Yakutsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said. 

The contact with the Antonov An-12 aircraft flying from Irkutsk to Yakutsk was lost on November 3, the aircraft disappeared from the radar at an altitude of 240 meters during a go-around manoeuvre. The crashed An-12 belonged to Grodno airline of Belarus.

There were seven people on board the plane. Two people  - the pilots of the airplane - were killed in the crash, five others survived. 

The crash site was found, the survivors received medical assistance.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Police officer steals 150 horses and resigns
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots
Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders
How small businesses go from brick to virtual
Putin's incidental remarks cause gas prices in Europe to fall
Russia and Turkey may clash in northern Syria in the coming days
Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China
Russia to implement system of QR code admission for vaccinated people
Gamaleya Centre launches preclinical trials of new COVID-19 drug on apes
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia and Turkey may clash in northern Syria in the coming days

Russian helicopters were spotted near the town of Al-Bab in the Syrian province of Aleppo yet again

Russia and Turkey may clash in northern Syria in the coming days
Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots
Americas
Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots
Russia
Putin holds special meeting to discuss the use of UAVs near Russian borders
World
Putin's incidental remarks cause gas prices in Europe to fall
Usam Ozdemirov Russia, unlike Europe, will never lick American boots Usam Ozdemirov Alex Sanders How small businesses go from brick to virtual Alex Sanders Lyuba Lulko Russia wants to save the 'lungs of the planet' by selling them to China Lyuba Lulko
Companies
How small businesses go from brick to virtual
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Science
Most powerful smartphones on the market revealed
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy