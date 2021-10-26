In Ukraine, nationalist attacks man for wearing USSR windbreaker

In Kharkov, a radical individual sprayed pepper spray into the face of a man who was wearing a windbreaker jacket with "USSR" written on it. The video of the attack was published by Strana.ua Telegram channel.

The POV video shows the man holding a pepper spray in his hand. He then approaches the woman and another man walking in front of him and then asks the man, who was wearing a windbreaker with Soviet symbols on it, if he could talk to him for a second. As soon as the man turned his head, the attacker sprayed pepper spray into his face while saying "Glory to Ukraine" very quickly.

Ukraine enacted the decommunisation law in 2015. The law bans the use of Soviet symbols and condemns the communist regime. As part of the implementation of the law, Ukraine renames cities and streets, dismantles monuments to Soviet leaders, etc.

In July, Ukrainian nationalists attacked members of the demonstration held in support of the rights of the LGBT community. Police officers intervened in the conflict, and one of them was injured after radicals sprayed pepper spray into the officer's face.