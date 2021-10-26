Family of three murdered in Moscow

A family of three was murdered in Moscow. The bodies of a man, a woman and their child were found in an apartment in the west of Moscow.

The murder took place in an apartment building on Mosfilmovskaya Street. The spouses and their son could not be reached since Sunday, October 24. The woman and the boy were strangled. The man's body was found in the hallway. The victims' bodies were found by the housekeeper who had her own key to the apartment.

The head of the family was a previously convicted top manager of Smolensky Bank, who had served a prison sentence for deliberate bankruptcy of the bank. His wife was in the car business.

Representatives of the Moscow prosecutor's office confirmed that the victims died a violent death. The department clarified that the killed boy was eight years old.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia (Murder of two or more persons). Circumstances of the crime are yet to be established.

The killed banker was identified as Mikhail Yakhontov.

Forensic experts later said that they found multiple stab wounds on the bodies of the victims.

In 2016, Yakhontov appeared in a criminal case on the deliberate bankruptcy of Smolensky Bank. Investigators then found that top managers of the Moscow branch of the credit institution, including Yakhontov, were withdrawing money assets of the bank abroad. According to law enforcement officers, over 600 million rubles ($8.7 million) were transferred on accounts of foreign companies. He was sentenced to six years in prison and a fine of more than two billion rubles in a civil suit.

It was later reported that Yakhontov's body was found in the hallway, his head was covered with a pillow. His wife had stab wounds, their 8-year-old son had his neck broken. According to Mash Telegram channel, the banker owed 8.5 billion rubles and filed for bankruptcy.