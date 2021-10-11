EN RU FR PT
Student stabs his peer to death during fight at school in Makhachkala

In Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan Republic, a student stabbed his peer at school. The victim died at hospital, TASS reports. 

“A student stabbed another student. The victim died at hospital,” the message says.

According to investigation, two 15-year-old teenagers began to fight during a break, when one of them stabbed the other.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under Article 293 ("Negligence") of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against the headmaster of the school in Dagestan, where a student stabbed another one during a quarrel. Headmaster's deputy responsible for educational work at the educational institution, will also go on trial. 

The incident took place at School No. 51 in the city of Makhachkala.

School students attack journalists

A group of journalists arrived on the scene to make a report about the murder, but was attacked too. An employee of RGVK Dagestan, Gadzhi Magomedov, was hospitalised as a result of the attack.

“Our cameraman was attacked. According to preliminary data, he was attacked by senior students," the broadcasting company said. The journalists tried to work on the scene, but the students were pissed off about something in their work, and they attacked the journalists. As we understood, they were senior students. The cameraman was hospitalised with numerous hematomas, he undergoes X-ray examinations," representatives of the broadcasting company also said. 

The injured journalist will not report the attack to the police, they also said. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
