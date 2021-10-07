EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll

Incidents » Crimes

On Tuesday, October 5, human rights activists published a video showing people in uniform committing an act of sexual assault against a man in a hospital ward. The video was allegedly filmed at Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 1 of the Saratov Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia. The victim was said to be one of the prisoners.

Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll

After the publication of the video, the Investigative Committee of Russia launched an investigation into circumstances of the incident to assess the actions of employees of the penitentiary  institution.

On October 4, Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net project, announced that his informant obtained an extensive, 40-gigabyte archive of videos of torture of prisoners. It was said that the videos had been subsequently used to blackmail convicts. 

Osechkin published several torture videos. Supposedly, some of them were filmed at Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No. 1 of the Saratov Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. The video of a convict being raped in a hospital ward was one of them – the video subsequently caused a national scandal and led to numerous inspections in the Saratov region.

After information about torture in the prison hospital appeared in the media, the Office of the Prosecutor General initiated a major inspection at all colonies of the Saratov region.

In turn, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, Alexander Kalashnikov, sent a group of officers of the head department of the agency to the Saratov region to investigate into the reliability of the published information. 

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that one needs to establish the authenticity of the materials first before any other decisions could be made.

The Kremlin was informed about the torture videos from Saratov. According to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, if the information is confirmed, a serious investigation will follow. 

In the evening of October 5, it was said that the chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Saratov Region, Colonel Alexei Fedotov, sent in his resignation. The colonel's decision is connected with the publication of the torture videos. Fedotov is currently on vacation and will be dismissed from his post when the vacation ends. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Prison torture videos cause all-national scandal in Russia. Heads will roll
Russian man, brutally beaten by Dagestanis in Moscow metro, to be awarded
NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope
Russia develops hypersonic missile for Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet
Man arrested on Red Square for lighting fireworks on Putin's birthday
World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain
Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality
Moscow surgeons remove huge stone from man's bladder
Moscow sends proposals to Kiev for Putin-Zelensky summit
Gas prices in Europe hit all-time high, but Gazprom share slip
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Moscow sends proposals to Kiev for Putin-Zelensky summit

Several months ago, the Kremlin sent Ukraine proposals on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky and suggested Moscow's vision of the outcome of the negotiations

Moscow sends proposals to Kiev for Putin-Zelensky summit
World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain
Europe
World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain
Companies
Gas prices in Europe hit all-time high, but Gazprom share slip
Europe
NATO's latest anti-Russian move kills the last glimmer of hope
Anton Kulikov World Health Organisation unwilling to raise the COVID curtain Anton Kulikov Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality Mahboob A. Khawaja Alexander Shtorm Ukraine has three years left to exist Alexander Shtorm
Real life stories
Moscow surgeons remove huge stone from man's bladder
Technologies and discoveries
Russia develops hypersonic missile for Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet
Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality
Columnists
Global Leadership, Peace and Conflict Resolutions beyond the Lens of Rationality
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy