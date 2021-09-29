Two servicemen killed in one and the same military unit in Russia

The command of the Yekaterinburg military garrison, together with law enforcement agencies, is investigating into the death of a serviceman of one of the military units stationed in the Sverdlovsk region.

According to preliminary information, the serviceman committed suicide before going on duty. The reasons and circumstances of the incident are being investigated, officials with the Defence Ministry said.

The suicide in the military unit of the Sverdlovsk region was reported earlier on September 29. It was said that a military man, a 19-year-old cook, committed suicide.

The day before, on September 28, conscript soldier Ivan Katlinskikh was found dead in the Sverdlovsk region as well. During military exercises in the forest next to a military unit, he deviated from the patrol route and got lost. According to preliminary information, the soldier died as a result of an accident. It is believed that he suffered an electric shock and died as he was trying to climb an overhead power line. His body was found underneath a power line.